Four-star, 'physically gifted' linebacker Kamar Archie commits to Rutgers
Add another four-star prospect to the 2025 recruiting class for Rutgers, as it is keeping coveted in-state linebacker Kamar Archie in New Jersey. Archie announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights on Friday.
Archie joins all-purpose running back John Forster, offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews and fellow linebacker DJ McClary (who flipped his commitment from Penn State to Rutgers in June) as the other current four-star commitments in Rutgers' 2025 class. All four prospects hail from New Jersey.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Archie currently attends The Hun School of Princeton in New Jersey. He ranks as the No. 7 player in the Garden State and the No. 12 inside linebacker in the 2025 cycle.
Archie was in Piscataway for his official visit with Rutgers during the weekend of June 14. He's since decided to commit to head coach Greg Schiano's program, and the Scarlet Knights remain hot on the recruiting trail.
Archie now looks to play his college ball under Schiano, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Harasymiak and the rest of the RU staff.
The four-star inside linebacker also took official visits with Clemson during the weekend of May 31 and with Michigan during the weekend of June 21.
He was pursued by several other schools as well. Archie had nearly 30 scholarship offers in total, including the aforementioned programs and Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL.), Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Washington, Wisconsin and many others.
At The Hun School, Archie also has found success playing running back. He was limited to just four games for the Raiders as a junior in 2023 due to a high-ankle sprain, but was part of a team that compiled an 8-1 record last fall.
He has good speed at the linebacker position, thanks to a background in track. Archie fills the gap well and is a strong tackler. He also shows off his sound ability in pass coverage and is able to make plays on the ball.
Todd Smith, head football coach at The Hun School, praised the physical abilities that Archie has, but noted that his leadership and work ethic are just as strong.
"Kamar Archie is physically the most gifted player I have ever coached," Smith told Rivals. "He possesses elite size, speed and power, with the ability to dominate football games on both sides of the ball as a linebacker or running back. His exceptional work ethic is evident as he consistently puts in the effort to improve every day. Kamar isn't afraid of hard work and continually pushes himself to get better. Additionally, he is a great teammate and a natural leader."
With Archie pledged to the Scarlet Knights, Rutgers now has three linebackers committed in the 2025 class. Archie's commitment also gives Rutgers 29 total commitments in the 2025 cycle. The Scarlet Knights rank 11th in the national team recruiting rankings.