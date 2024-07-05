Add another four-star prospect to the 2025 recruiting class for Rutgers, as it is keeping coveted in-state linebacker Kamar Archie in New Jersey. Archie announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights on Friday. Archie joins all-purpose running back John Forster, offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews and fellow linebacker DJ McClary (who flipped his commitment from Penn State to Rutgers in June) as the other current four-star commitments in Rutgers' 2025 class. All four prospects hail from New Jersey. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Archie currently attends The Hun School of Princeton in New Jersey. He ranks as the No. 7 player in the Garden State and the No. 12 inside linebacker in the 2025 cycle. Archie was in Piscataway for his official visit with Rutgers during the weekend of June 14. He's since decided to commit to head coach Greg Schiano's program, and the Scarlet Knights remain hot on the recruiting trail. Archie now looks to play his college ball under Schiano, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Harasymiak and the rest of the RU staff.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzlE Q0hMS3VGZlUvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTcgLyA4ODI7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

The four-star inside linebacker also took official visits with Clemson during the weekend of May 31 and with Michigan during the weekend of June 21. He was pursued by several other schools as well. Archie had nearly 30 scholarship offers in total, including the aforementioned programs and Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL.), Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Washington, Wisconsin and many others. At The Hun School, Archie also has found success playing running back. He was limited to just four games for the Raiders as a junior in 2023 due to a high-ankle sprain, but was part of a team that compiled an 8-1 record last fall. He has good speed at the linebacker position, thanks to a background in track. Archie fills the gap well and is a strong tackler. He also shows off his sound ability in pass coverage and is able to make plays on the ball.