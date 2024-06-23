Rutgers Football has added another piece to its 2025 recruiting class, successfully flipping four-star linebacker DJ McClary from Penn State. McClary is a top-10 player in the state of New Jersey and is now the highest-rated commit in the Scarlet Knights' 2025 class. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker had verbally committed to the Nittany Lions in September, but began to look elsewhere following former Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz - McClary's main recruiter - took the head coaching job at Duke. McClary plays for Snyder High School in Jersey City, New Jersey, and becomes the second former Nittany Lions commit to later change to Rutgers, joining a fellow four-star in offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews.

McClary first picked up an offer from the Scarlet Knights in April of 2022 following his freshman year of high school, when he was originally recruited by former defensive line coach Marquise Watson. Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak has since taken over in his recruitment, and obviously did a great job in being able to flip McClary. Despite Penn State having a recruiting practice similar to Rutgers discouraging official visits to other schools while committed, McClary chose to schedule his official visit with the Scarlet Knights for the opening weekend of June. He described his visit as a major success as the staff looked to flip him that weekend. McClary decided to take one more visit - an official one - to the Nittany Lions on June 14th to fully make up his mind. New defensive coordinator Tom Allen took over McClary's recruitment from Diaz and his visit to State College did go well, but he ultimately still decided to flip to Rutgers.