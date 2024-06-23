Class of 2025 four-star linebacker DJ McClary, who was previously a longtime Penn State pledge, has flipped his commitment to home-state program Rutgers, he announced on Sunday.

McClary, who currently attends Henry Snyder High School in Jersey City, New Jersey, had been committed to the Nittany Lions since September of 2023.

He took an official visit to Rutgers during the weekend of May 31 and was on Penn State's campus for his official visit in Happy Valley during the weekend of June 14. However, McClary had an apparent change of heart about six months after the departure of Manny Diaz, who was previously McClary's main recruiter at PSU, but was hired as Duke's head coach in December of 2023.

McClary has now opted to stay home in New Jersey to play his college football under head coach Greg Schiano and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Harasymiak.

McClary ranks as the No. 6 player in the state of New Jersey and as the No. 11 inside linebacker in the 2025 class.