Rutgers Baseball versus Coastal Carolina - Weekend Rotation Preview

The Scarlet Knights come into this series with a 4-4 record on the season. Coastal Carolina has a 7-2 record on the season and is 5-1 at home. Here is the weekend rotation for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will hit the road after winning in their home opener versus St. Joseph’s on Tuesday. The Scarlet Knights will head south for a three-game weekend series versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Game One starters:

Redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher Justin Shadek will be on the mound for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Shadek has pitched well this season but did have some struggles last weekend versus Grand Canyon. Shadek threw three innings allowing four hits, four runs (one unearned), one walk, and three strikeouts.

Junior right-handed pitcher Cullen McKay will get the start for Coastal Carolina in the series opener. The Virginia transfer has pitched well for the Chanticleers through his first two starts. McKay has posted a 0-1 record with a 2.84 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, a .136 opponent batting average, and thirteen strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched. McKay does have control issues as he’s given up eight walks and a hit-by-pitch through two starts.

Game Two starters:

True freshman right-handed pitcher Landon Mack will get the start for the Scarlet Knights. After a strong showing versus Kennesaw State, Mack had a rough outing versus Grand Canyon. Mack allowed six hits, one walk, and four earned runs in four innings pitched. Mack has a 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP to begin his collegiate career.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Cameron Flukey will get the start on Saturday versus his in-state school. Flukey is a 6’6”, 210-pound pitcher from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Through his first two starts, Flukey has a 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and a .212 opponent average.

Game Three starters:

In the series finale, junior left-handed pitcher Preston Prince is slated to start for the Scarlet Knights. Prince struggled with command in his last outing. The Niagara transfer didn’t get out of the second inning since he walked four batters and allowed two runs. Prince will need to get his command under control. He has walked six batters in 4.2 innings pitched. Prince is a tough at-bat when he’s able to throw strikes and limit free passes.

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Riley Eikhoff will get the ball for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Eikhoff has been Coastal Carolina’s most effective pitcher so far this season. The veteran right-hander has posted a 2-0 record with a 2.13 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 5.7 H/9, and a .174 opponent batting average. Eikhoff has only walked one batter through 12.2 innings pitched.