WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on the postgame radio show: “Brutal loss. A win that we needed and I give our credit and their guys credit. I thought it was a heck of a college basketball game. We fought. We kept clawing, we kept clawing and we got a stop when we needed at the end, and then we had to execute a side out of bounds and we still had a timeout and it's just unfortunate the way it kind of ended there. And then with a missed free throw we didn't get the rebound on it. Tough night. It's hard. You have to give Rutgers a lot of credit too. The Harper kid, he was the best player on the floor, he was really, really hard to guard. I haven't even looked at the stats but I know it was a lot. And he got a lot at the free throw line too. But even in the second half, their guards got in there and scrapped and got a couple offensive rebounds when we finally did get stops, and we were a play short. We kept splitting free throws, we couldn't quite get over that hump."

Michigan HC Dusty May on the game winner: “I’m extremely happy for Nimari, he deserves to make that play and give Danny credit for finding him. They were in a zone and Nimari was the outlet on the weak side and Danny found him and his day to day work and consistency is the reason you make shots like that. We needed it and to be able to play like that down the stretch was impressive because he was battling illness like half of college basketball right now, but I thought his power, determination, simplifying his game with shot faking and driving and overall I thought Nimari just played a really sound basketball game.”