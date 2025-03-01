2025 NFL Combine Tracker - Rutgers Football Edition

The 2025 NFL Draft Combine is set to kickoff this Thursday in Indianapolis and it features four former Rutgers Football players in running back Kyle Monangai, offensive lineman Hollin Pierce, linebacker Tyreem Powell and cornerback Robert Longerbeam.
With that being said, we here at The Knight Report are tracking how all four players perform this week at the combine, including testing numbers and more.
HEIGHT: 5082 (5-foot-8 1/4 inch)
WEIGHT: 211-pounds
HAND SIZE: 9 inches
ARM LENGTH: 28 3/4 inches
HEIGHT: 6083 (6-foot-8 3/8ths)
WEIGHT: 341-pounds
HAND SIZE: 9 7/8 inches
ARM LENGTH: 36 inches
HEIGHT: 6044 (6-foot-4 || 1/2 Inch)
WEIGHT: 239-pounds
HAND SIZE: 9 inches
ARM LENGTH: 35 5/8 inches
HEIGHT: 5110
WEIGHT: 175-pounds
HAND SIZE: 8 1/2 inches
ARM LENGTH: 31 1/2 inches
Stay tuned right here as this link will be updated throughout the week with the latest performance numbers.
--------------------------------------------------------------
