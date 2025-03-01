Advertisement
Published Mar 1, 2025
2025 NFL Combine Tracker - Rutgers Football Edition
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

The 2025 NFL Draft Combine is set to kickoff this Thursday in Indianapolis and it features four former Rutgers Football players in running back Kyle Monangai, offensive lineman Hollin Pierce, linebacker Tyreem Powell and cornerback Robert Longerbeam.

With that being said, we here at The Knight Report are tracking how all four players perform this week at the combine, including testing numbers and more.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Advertisement
CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

HEIGHT: 5082 (5-foot-8 1/4 inch)

WEIGHT: 211-pounds

HAND SIZE: 9 inches

ARM LENGTH: 28 3/4 inches

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILLRESULTRANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40 YARD DASH

4.60

22nd among RBs

10 YARD SPLITS

1.54

T-8th among RBs

VERTICAL JUMP

34.50"

T-19th among RBs

BROAD JUMP

9' 9"

T-20th among RBs

THREE CONE DRILL

N/A

N/A

20 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

N/A

BENCH PRESS

N/A

N/A

HEIGHT: 6083 (6-foot-8 3/8ths)

WEIGHT: 341-pounds

HAND SIZE: 9 7/8 inches

ARM LENGTH: 36 inches

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILLRESULTRANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40-YARD DASH

N/A

N/A

10-YARD SPLITS

N/A

N/A

VERTICAL JUMP

N/A

N/A

BROAD JUMP

N/A

N/A

THREE CONE DRILL

N/A

N/A

20 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

N/A

BENCH PRESS

N/A

N/A

HEIGHT: 6044 (6-foot-4 || 1/2 Inch)

WEIGHT: 239-pounds

HAND SIZE: 9 inches

ARM LENGTH: 35 5/8 inches

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILLRESULTRANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40 YARD DASH

N/A

Didn't Participate.

10-YARD SPLITS

N/A

Didn't Participate.

VERTICAL JUMP

N/A

Didn't Participate.

BROAD JUMP

N/A

Didn't Participate.

THREE CONE DRILL

N/A

Didn't Participate.

20 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

Didn't Participate.

BENCH PRESS

N/A

Didn't Participate.

HEIGHT: 5110

WEIGHT: 175-pounds

HAND SIZE: 8 1/2 inches

ARM LENGTH: 31 1/2 inches

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILLRESULTRANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40 YARD DASH

4.39

T-6th among CBs

10-YARD SPLIT

1.50

T-2nd among CBs

VERTICAL JUMP

36.50"

T-7th among CBs

BROAD JUMP

11' 2"

No.1 among CBs

THREE CONE DRILL

N/A

Didn't Participate.

20 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

Didn't Participate.

BENCH PRESS

N/A

Didn't Participate.

Stay tuned right here as this link will be updated throughout the week with the latest performance numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement