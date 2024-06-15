Perhaps no school has been a bigger surprise on the 2025 recruiting trail than Rutgers, and the Scarlet Knights have now landed a second four-star commitment this week, as all-purpose running back John Forster pledged to head coach Greg Schiano's program.

On Tuesday, the Scarlet Knights secured a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews. With Forster now joining the group, Rutgers has landed 16 commitments in the month of June and 24 overall in the 2025 recruiting class. The Scarlet Knights currently rank sixth in the national team recruiting rankings.

Forster, who currently suits up for Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey, ranks as the No. 5 player in the Garden State and No. 5 all-purpose back in the 2025 class.