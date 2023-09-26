Embodying the toughness and swagger of a Detroit area player, Acuff turned in games of 27 and 32 points. At the same tradition-rich camp that has featured NBA players such as Cole Anthony and Luguentz Dort during the past, Acuff led the camp in points per game and compiled the most points during the event. While his intergalactic range and fearlessness in pulling from the great beyond was noteworthy, the 6-foot-1 Class of 2025 guard showed laser-esque vision and the ability to deliver timely assists as he spurs the transition attack.

Drawing comparisons to NBA flamethrower and scoring cyborg guard Trae Young, Acuff's scoring prowess went way beyond his catch-and-stick game and knack for firing it in from distance. Acuff displayed a gap-attacking, ambidextrous finishing arsenal. He was able to get past defenders with his vaunted first step. He possesses considerable speed and a shiftiness, aspects which make him a blur in the open court. Acuff has a rare ability to stake out seams before he attacks and then take hard, thorough surges to the rim. He was not even ranked prior to the spring. Now he's one of the elite scoring guards in the country.