ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football is now 3-0 following a 26-23 victory over Virginia Tech this past Saturday and this upcoming Friday they will look to make it 4-0 as the Washington Huskies make their first Big Ten trip across the country.

Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.

RUTGERS' GAME-BY-GAME PREDICTIONS
GAME LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE FROM LAST WEEK

September 27th vs. Washington

50.8%

+0.8%

October 5th @ Nebraska

35.4%

+7.8%

October 12th vs. Wisconsin

68.3%

+3.0%

October 19th vs. UCLA

78.6%

+0.6%

October 29th @ USC

15.3%

+2.8%

November 9th vs. Minnesota

66.2%

+7.9%

November 16th @ Maryland

32.5%

+2.1%

November 23rd vs. Illinois

53.8%

-1.3%

November 30th @ Michigan State

50.1%

+0.6%

--------------------------------------------------------------

