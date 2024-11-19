ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Rutgers Football is now 6-4 following the B1G win over Maryland last weekend and this week they will head back home for their final home game of the regular season for another Big Ten Conference matchup against Illinois.

But before that, ESPN Football Power Index helps us to predict the victor of each remaining Rutgers Football game. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.