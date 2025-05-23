Decision Day for Top Rutgers Football Target: Four-Star OL Jared Smith

Rutgers Football recruiting has ramped up recently, as they've hosted nearly a 100+ recruits on campus this spring, with prospects from all over came to watch the team practice, scrimmage, and just check out campus.

So far this calendar year, the program has landed eight of their nine total commitments, but could it result in another soon?

Later today (7:30pm ET), one of the Scarlet Knights top targets in the 2025 recruiting class and Four-Star offensive lineman Jared Smith will announce his commitment.