Decision Day for Top Rutgers Football Target: Four-Star OL Jared Smith

Rutgers Football recruiting has ramped up recently, as they've hosted nearly a 100+ recruits on campus this spring, with prospects from all over came to watch the team practice, scrimmage, and just check out campus.
So far this calendar year, the program has landed eight of their nine total commitments, but could it result in another soon?
Later today (7:30pm ET), one of the Scarlet Knights top targets in the 2025 recruiting class and Four-Star offensive lineman Jared Smith will announce his commitment.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 30 overall interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 52 overall prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2026 class. He recently released a top four list of schools featuring Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Rutgers.
Smith will make his decision public via a YouTube livestream linked here at 7:30pm ET today at the Woodland High School down in Georgia.
PLAYER EVALUATION...
“Jared Smith was the most competitive offensive lineman at Under Armour Atlanta. The Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland lineman put up a significant fight during 1-on-1’s and was the lone lineman to slow down some of the top pass-rushers in attendance. Smith has a broad-shouldered, barrel-chested build that easily held up against contact. He able to easily anchor on contact and gave up little ground once engaged. He also showed solid functional movement skills and some feisty competitiveness. Smith split reps with Jabarrius Garror and held up well at tackle despite likely being an interior offensive lineman long-term.” - On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power
