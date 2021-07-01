Current Scarlet Knights who could benefit the most from NIL
Thursday marks the first day that NCAA college student-athletes have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness at all three divisions.
“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”
The policy, which is in an interim basis until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted, says the following according to NCAA.org:
“Individuals can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities may be a resource for state law questions. College athletes who attend a school in a state without an NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness. Individuals can use a professional services provider for NIL activities. Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.”
Each school and conference may adopt added policies. The student-athletes can monetize NIL by avenues including hosting camps, private lessons, merchandise, podcasts, commercials, memorabilia, autographs, streaming, Substack/Patreon, Shopify/Etsy, small business, and social media.
Wednesday morning, Rutgers launched R Edge, an educational platform with Opendorse Ready, to help Rutgers student-athletes “with the management and development of their name, image, and likeness” and build their brands.
“The R Edge program is a major step in helping our student-athletes maximize their potential,” said Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs. “We make every effort to prepare our student-athletes for success in the classroom and in competition. In this fast-changing landscape, we also want to do everything we can to prepare them to take advantage of these new opportunities. The New York metropolitan area offers unique access and exposure for any student-athlete competing for the Scarlet Knights.”
"Rutgers student-athletes have a unique opportunity in the new era of name, image and likeness rights," said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. "Their proximity to the New York metropolitan area and the commitment of the athletic department stand out as powerful factors to encourage success. This program will help Rutgers student-athletes make the most of this moment and prepare them to succeed long past their time on campus."
With that said, let’s take a look at five current Scarlet Knights that are set to play in 2021-22 who could benefit the most from NIL.
*Geo Baker, Men’s Basketball: Baker has been at the forefront of wanting change. He’s been extremely vocal both in interviews and on social media. During the NCAA Tournament, he started the #NotNCAAProperty movement. Baker has wanted this to happen for a long time and he finally has his day. Don’t be surprised if you see Baker running a basketball camp soon up in Derry, N.H.
Bo Melton, Football: Melton is the star wide receiver for Rutgers, who really came on in 2020 under the new coaching staff. Melton already has a billboard in his hometown of Cedar Creek, N.J., and he has an electric personality. Melton’s parents also both played football and women’s basketball at Rutgers and his brother, Max, is his teammate at cornerback. That could provide additional attractiveness as well.
Sebastian Rivera, Wrestling: Wrestling is getting bigger and bigger at Rutgers, and it is already a niche sport with a huge following across the state. Rivera, who hails from Toms River, already has a nickname “SeaBass”.
*Ron Harper Jr., Men’s Basketball: Like Baker, Harper Jr. joined Baker in pushing for NIL rights. Harper Jr. is from the Garden State, and can excite fans when he is hot. His dad, Ron Harper Sr., is a former NBA champion as well which doesn’t hurt.
Amirah Ali, Women’s Soccer: Ali is set to return to Rutgers for a fifth season next fall. Ali, who is from Voorhees, is a tall, deadly scorer who is currently fifth all-time at the school in points (77) and goals (32). Women's soccer has been consistently solid over the last decade with nine-straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
Other notable names: Isaih Pacheco, Football; Olakunle Fatukasi, Football; Noah Vedral, Football; Tyshon Fogg, Football; Harry Rutkowski, Baseball; Chris Brito, Baseball; Taj Burgess, Track and Field; John Poznanski, Wrestling; Gianna Glatz, Field Hockey; Cassidy Spillis, Women’s Lacrosse;
*Haven’t officially announced out of NBA Draft
Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.