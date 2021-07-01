Current Scarlet Knights who could benefit the most from NIL

Thursday marks the first day that NCAA college student-athletes have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness at all three divisions. “This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.” The policy, which is in an interim basis until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted, says the following according to NCAA.org: “Individuals can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities may be a resource for state law questions. College athletes who attend a school in a state without an NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness. Individuals can use a professional services provider for NIL activities. Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJl4oCZcyBhbiBleGFtcGxlIG9mIHdoYXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vcGVuZG9yc2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QG9wZW5kb3JzZTwvYT4gcHJvZmlsZXMgd2lsbCBsb29rIGxpa2UuIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94d3NRTFZpckxBIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28v eHdzUUxWaXJMQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlzb283V3Bk aTkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85c29vN1dwZGk5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFJpY2hhcmQgU2NobnlkZXJpdGUgKEBSaWNoaWVTUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpY2hpZVNSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0 MTAyODMzNjQxNzE1MzQzNDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAz MCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Each school and conference may adopt added policies. The student-athletes can monetize NIL by avenues including hosting camps, private lessons, merchandise, podcasts, commercials, memorabilia, autographs, streaming, Substack/Patreon, Shopify/Etsy, small business, and social media. Wednesday morning, Rutgers launched R Edge, an educational platform with Opendorse Ready, to help Rutgers student-athletes “with the management and development of their name, image, and likeness” and build their brands. “The R Edge program is a major step in helping our student-athletes maximize their potential,” said Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs. “We make every effort to prepare our student-athletes for success in the classroom and in competition. In this fast-changing landscape, we also want to do everything we can to prepare them to take advantage of these new opportunities. The New York metropolitan area offers unique access and exposure for any student-athlete competing for the Scarlet Knights.” "Rutgers student-athletes have a unique opportunity in the new era of name, image and likeness rights," said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. "Their proximity to the New York metropolitan area and the commitment of the athletic department stand out as powerful factors to encourage success. This program will help Rutgers student-athletes make the most of this moment and prepare them to succeed long past their time on campus." With that said, let’s take a look at five current Scarlet Knights that are set to play in 2021-22 who could benefit the most from NIL.

Geo Baker (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)