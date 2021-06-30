Rutgers Athletics partners with Opendorse to launch R EDGE

According to the Opendorse website, their product will “provide the technology to help athletes and their supporters understand, build, protect, and monetize their brand value”.

Name, Image and Likeness legislation is all set to go into full effect on July 1st and Rutgers Athletics is wasting no time to get things started with their programs as they have announced that they are teaming up with Opendorse Ready.

Below is the press release from Rutgers University announcing its partnership.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (June 30, 2021) – Rutgers Athletics announced the launch of R Edge, an educational platform powered by Opendorse Ready, to assist the Scarlet Knights with the management and development of their name, image and likeness (NIL). The partnership with Opendorse will empower athletes to understand, build, and protect their brands with the industry's leading student-athlete education and marketing technology.

“The R Edge program is a major step in helping our student-athletes maximize their potential,” said Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs. “We make every effort to prepare our student-athletes for success in the classroom and in competition. In this fast-changing landscape, we also want to do everything we can to prepare them to take advantage of these new opportunities. The New York metropolitan area offers unique access and exposure for any student-athlete competing for the Scarlet Knights.”

"Rutgers student-athletes have a unique opportunity in the new era of name, image and likeness rights," said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. "Their proximity to the New York metropolitan area and the commitment of the athletic department stand out as powerful factors to encourage success. This program will help Rutgers student-athletes make the most of this moment and prepare them to succeed long past their time on campus."

R Edge is a comprehensive program based on the pillars of education, assessment and performance. Student-athletes will be provided with individualized analysis of their social media platforms with in-depth personalized insights and valuation.

Through educational tools, student-athletes will be prepared to examine potential opportunities and understand how to maximize their NIL value. The Opendorse partnership includes live consultation sessions, and on-demand access to the NIL Masterclass, a video series featuring experts on brand building, entrepreneurship, content creation, endorsements, and financial literacy.

R Edge will enhance the student-athlete educational component with unique courses tailored to provide instruction on contracts, trademark licensing, tax implications and the creation of an LLC or foundation.

Situated in the nation’s largest media market, Rutgers student-athletes are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the exposure from nearly seven million television households in the most populated market area with over 20 million people. Rutgers also offers access to the country’s most successful corporations and brands, and membership in the premier college athletics conference in the Big Ten.