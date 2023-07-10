News More News
COACHSPEAK: Rutgers lands a very intelligent DB in Kaj Sanders

Rutgers Football recently landed their second four-star prospect this recruiting cycle as top ranked New Jersey defensive back Kaj Sanders made the call recently.

Not too long after the commitment, The Knight Report spoke with Bergen Catholic High School head coach Vito Campanile to help break down what Rutgers is getting in the four-star prospect.

HOW IS SANDERS AS A PLAYER ON THE FIELD: “He is long fast tough and athletic. Great football acumen, very intelligent. He takes hard coaching always wants to improve. Explosive hitter w tremendous speed. Also he is beyond undervalued as an offensive player too, I think he can play running back in the Big Ten. He will be a dynamic offensive player this year for us."

