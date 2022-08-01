Coachspeak: Erasmus Hall HC talks Jahzion Harris to Rutgers Football

Rutgers made a huge pickup in the transfer portal on Monday, landing a former four-star recruit from Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall in defensive end Jahzion Harris.

The Knight Report has learned Harris will arrive On The Banks on Tuesday and be a full participant in fall cmap with RU, with his waiver to play immediately expected to be granted by the NCAA.

TKR caught up with Harris's head coach at E-Hall, Danny Landberg, to learn more about what the program is getting in Jahzion Harris.