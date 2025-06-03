2026 North Carolina tight end D.J. Howerton commits to Rutgers Football

North Carolina native D.J. Howerton is the latest, committing to the program after his weekend on campus. He joins Brady Owens as the second tight end commit of the class. He is also the eighth recruit to commit to the program from the first Official Visit weekend.

This year? The Scarlet Knights have flipped that formula, landing two in the first Official Visit weekend.

In the 2025 recruiting class, Rutgers Football did not land a tight end commit until way into the summer, landing Ben Rothhaar in late July.

"Just the connection with the staff and player," Howerton told The Knight Report on his commitment. "They made me feel at home every time I went up there and the education, they are also building a good football program."

Howerton first earned his offer from Rutgers in January, and visited for the program's Junior Day in February, then in April for the Spring Game, and finally for his Official Visit over the weekend.

"It was a great visit, I loved everything about it," Howerton added. "Logan Blake was my player host and he told me everything I need to know about Rutgers and I can just really see myself there."

Several other big-time programs were also targeting Howerton as a blue-chip tight end prospect, as he had Official Visits scheduled to Florida (June 6th), Utah (June 13th), Florida State (June 16th), and North Carolina State (June 20th).

Instead, Howerton becomes a Scarlet Knight.

Coming out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, Howerton caught 17 passes for 297 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per reception for a Whirlies team that went 16-0 and was led by Tennessee quarterback commit Faizon Brandon, the nation's top signal-caller. He also played alongside defensive back Kosci Barnes, who visited campus over the weekend as well.

Tight ends coach Scott Vallone has continued to make strong recruiting inroads in the Tar Heel State, adding the commitment of Howerton to his ledger.

Howerton profiles as a vertical weapon at the tight end position, even lining up wide or in the slot as a pass-catcher. He has solid hands and showed some ability to haul in tough catches through contact down the field. He was also relied on as a short-yardage weapon in the passing game, often getting quick targets and using his run-after-catch ability to turn short passes into big-time gains.

He also lined up in-line in the run game, and showed a solid pad level and blocking intensity when doing so. While he will have to add weight to his frame to become a standout Big Ten player, Howerton has the athleticism and size programs covet at the position.

Rutgers' 2026 recruiting class now sits inside the top 15 of Rivals' team recruiting rankings. Howerton is the third commit from North Carolina, joining offensive linemen Donovan Johnson and Tyrell Simpson.