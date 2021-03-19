Coach Stringer, Guirantes talk NCAA Tourney, disparities between men/women
Rutgers women's basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer talks about her team heading into the NCAA Tournament.
The Scarlet Knights earned a 6-seed in the Mercado Region and will face 11th-seeded BYU on Monday at noon on ESPNU in the first round. The game will take place at Strahan Arena on the campus of Texas State.
Rutgers Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament Appearances
1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021
NCAA Tournament Second Round
1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1992, 1993, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
1986, 1987, 1988, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009
NCAA Tournament Elite 8
1986, 1987, 1999, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2008
NCAA Tournament Final Four
2000, 2007
NCAA Tournament Runner-up
2007
AIAW Tournament Champions
1982
