Rutgers women's basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer talks about her team heading into the NCAA Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights earned a 6-seed in the Mercado Region and will face 11th-seeded BYU on Monday at noon on ESPNU in the first round. The game will take place at Strahan Arena on the campus of Texas State.

