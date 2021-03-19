 Coach Stringer, Guirantes talk NCAA Tourney, disparities between men/women
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-19 20:46:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Coach Stringer, Guirantes talk NCAA Tourney, disparities between men/women

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

Rutgers women's basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer talks about her team heading into the NCAA Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights earned a 6-seed in the Mercado Region and will face 11th-seeded BYU on Monday at noon on ESPNU in the first round. The game will take place at Strahan Arena on the campus of Texas State.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Rutgers Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament Appearances

1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021

NCAA Tournament Second Round

1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1992, 1993, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

1986, 1987, 1988, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009

NCAA Tournament Elite 8

1986, 1987, 1999, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2008

NCAA Tournament Final Four

2000, 2007

NCAA Tournament Runner-up

2007

AIAW Tournament Champions

1982

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube C hannel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Women's Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}