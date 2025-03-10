Rutgers Football lands 2026 North Carolina OL Donovan Johnson

Just a day after visiting campus for the first time, Class of 2026 offensive lineman Donovan Johnson from Fayetteville, North Carolina has made the decision to join the Rutgers Football 2026 recruiting class.

"It was amazing,” Johnson told TKR. “The family, the atmosphere, how genuine the people were and the facilities were all just amazing. “I was pretty much with every offensive coach, but specifically spent a lot of time with (Scott) Vallone, (Pat Flaherty) Flats, and (Greg) Schiano. They preached to me about the culture of the program, the history of Coach Schiano, the prestigious background of the coaching staff and the hard work you have to put in to be a Scarlet Knight.”

Johnson hails from Pine Forest High School and becomes the sixth commitment of the Scarlet Knights' 2026 class, the third offensive prospect and the first linemen of the class.