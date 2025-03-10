Advertisement
TKR POD: 2026 LB Joey Kopec Commits + Rutgers Hoops beats Minnesota
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent, Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec discuss the season finale win for Rutgers Basketball over Minnesota in OT (1:30) before discussing the Big Ten Tournament seeding and matchup (15:00).

They then pivot to football recruiting, with the newest member of the 2026 class in LB Joey Kopec (17:00). They also rundown the recruits at the hoops game (20:00) before announcing our 400th episode giveaway winners (27:00).

