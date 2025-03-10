TKR POD: 2026 LB Joey Kopec Commits + Rutgers Hoops beats Minnesota

Mike, Richie and Alec discuss the season finale win for Rutgers Basketball over Minnesota in OT (1:30) before discussing the Big Ten Tournament seeding and matchup (15:00).

They then pivot to football recruiting, with the newest member of the 2026 class in LB Joey Kopec (17:00). They also rundown the recruits at the hoops game (20:00) before announcing our 400th episode giveaway winners (27:00).