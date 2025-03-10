Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 10, 2025
2026 OL Donovan Johnson Calls Rutgers His Number One Following Visit
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

On Sunday afternoon, Rutgers Football played host to several of their top targets ranging from the Class of 2026 to the Class of 2028. One of those top targets in the 2026 class was offensive lineman Donovan Johnson, who made the trip up from North Carolina to meet the staff.

“It was amazing,” Johnson told TKR. “The family, the atmosphere, how genuine the people were and the facilities were all just amazing."

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement