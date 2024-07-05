Rutgers Basketball will have not one, but two former players in the 2024 NBA Summer League this year as Caleb McConnell will be with the Charlotte Hornets and Ron Harper Jr. will be playing with the NBA Champion Boston Celtics.

McConnell went undrafted following the 2023 NBA Draft, but earned an invite to the Oklahoma City summer league team last year and played well enough to earn a spot on the squad's G-League team, the Oklahoma City Blue. While playing for the Blue last season, McConnell had 174 rebounds and 200 points and helped lead the team to a 2024 G-League Championship.

As for Harper Jr., he also went undrafted following the 2022 NBA Draft, but quickly was scooped up by the Toronto Raptors where he inked a two-way deal and appeared in nine games with the team for the 2022-23 season. The next year, he signed another two-way deal with the team, but was later waived in December after suffering an injury.

Both players are hoping to earn themselves a two-way contract, training camp invite or NBA deal this summer with their team. The Las Vegas swing of the annual Summer League will take place from July 12-22.