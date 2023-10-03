With that being said, where do the top bowl projections have Rutgers Football heading this postseason?

Rutgers Football is now sitting at 4-1 on the season after defeating Wagner on Saturday, making the Scarlet Knights just two victories away from being bowl eligible.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Bronx, New York)

This one remains the same as last week per Athlon, setting up a potential rematch of the 2021 Gator Bowl where Rutgers was a last second addition the bowl over Texas A&M due to an insufficient numbers of players being available. This would also give RU a chance for their first ever win vs. Wake Forest.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Las Vegas Bowl - Oregon State vs. Rutgers

(December 23rd - Las Vegas, Nevada)

New prediction this week from Bonagura as he decided to take a dig at the Scarlet Knights saying "what better way to highlight how ridiculous that is than with a game against Rutgers, the poster child for how conference realignment isn't exactly based on merit?" as he was referencing how this could be Oregon State's last game as a power-five program.

The two programs have never met on the football field.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl - NC State vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same as last week, this one sets up another potential bowl rematch in the Bronx, Rutgers originally defeated NC State in the 2008 Papa John's bowl down in Birmingham, Alabama in the only ever matchup between the two schools.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl - NC State vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Little bit of a switch up from McMurphy this week as he switches his pick from the Phoenix Guaranteed Bowl to the Pinstripe bowl, giving Rutgers a more local bowl game as this one takes place in Yankees Stadium.

Now the matchup again sets up the Scarlet Knights against a familiar bowl foe in NC State.

College Footall News: Pinstripe Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

This week, College Football News has the same projected opponent for the Scarlet Knights, but a different bowl game as they moved Rutgers from the Mayo Bowl to the Pinstripe Bowl.

Now as for the matchup, it would mark the second time the programs have ever met as the Yellow Jacket last faced off against the Scarlet Knights back in 1921 with Georgia Tech winning 48-14.

**It should be noted that the lone bowl projector, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm does not have the Scarlet Knights going bowling in his projection.**