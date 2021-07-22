Big Ten Football Media Days: Who is Rutgers Football bringing?

The annual Big Ten Football Media Days are all set to take place from July 22-23 in Indianapolis, Indiana and Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano will be bringing three players with him to the event.

The Scarlet Knights will be sending senior quarterback Noah Vedral, senior wide receiver Bo Melton, and senior linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to the event to speak with reporters around the conference.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE