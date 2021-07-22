Big Ten Football Media Days: Who is Rutgers Football bringing?
The annual Big Ten Football Media Days are all set to take place from July 22-23 in Indianapolis, Indiana and Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano will be bringing three players with him to the event.
The Scarlet Knights will be sending senior quarterback Noah Vedral, senior wide receiver Bo Melton, and senior linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to the event to speak with reporters around the conference.
QUARTERBACK NOAH VEDRAL
It's already pretty obvious that fifth year senior quarterback Noah Vedral will be the starter heading into the 2021 season and we all the starting quarterback always gets talked about the most so this makes a ton of sense. Vedral is coming off his first full year as a starter, where he played in seven games going 136-of-221 to go along with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. Expect a much bigger year in 2021 for Vedral.
LINEBACKER OLAKUNLE FATUKASI
The star of the Rutgers Football's defense last year, Fatukasi is coming off a year where he not only racked up over 100 total tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble all to go along with being named a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award (Nation's Top Linebacker). Fatukasi was also voted a team captain by his teammates and was the lone defensive one last year for the Scarlet Knights.
WIDE RECEIVER BO MELTON
Melton is another leader of the offense who was voted as a captain a year ago. Melton was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2020 after catching 47 passes for 638 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He had nine total scores including rushing and on special teams. Heading into 2021, Melton was named preseason Third Team All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports. Another good year and Melton could wind up being drafted pretty high.
