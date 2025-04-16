Rutgers Football OL Jaelyne Matthews Enters Transfer Portal

This comes after a few weeks of spring practice, as he just joined the team in January as a true freshman early enrollee.

In a little bit of a surprise move, Rutgers Football offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews is now expected to enter the Transfer Portal, The Knight Report has confirmed.

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive tackle prospect originally committed to the Scarlet Knights back in July 2024 after being committed to Penn State from January 2023 to September 2023. In the end, Matthews was one of three four-star recruits for the Scarlet Knights in the 2024 class.

Matthews hailed from Toms River North High School and chose the Scarlet Knights over 24 other offers from schools like Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and many more.

The former four-star will now enter the portal with four years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on Matthews and other Rutgers Football Transfer Portal news right here on The Knight Report!