The Big Ten announced its scheduling model and opponents for the 2024-25 seasons. With it also came the introduction of rivals.

Rutgers’ opponents are as follows:

2024 Big Ten Opponents

Home: Illinois

Home: Iowa

Home: Michigan

Home: Penn State

Home: UCLA

Away: Maryland

Away: Michigan State

Away: Minnesota

Away: Ohio State





2025 Big Ten Opponents

Home: Maryland

Home: Purdue

Home: USC

Home: Wisconsin

Away: Indiana

Away: Nebraska

Away: Northwestern

Away: Penn State

Away: UCLA

“Rutgers football learned its 2024 and 2025 Big Ten opponents in a release posted by the conference office Thursday,” the league said in a statement. “The league is eliminating divisions and the Scarlet Knights will face each of the other 15 opponents at least once over the two-year span. The 2024 slate features five home conference games.”

The statement continued.

“The schedule includes facing new members UCLA and USC for the first time in program history,” it said. “The listing also presents 11 protected matchups across the Big Ten, including Rutgers-Maryland. The Scarlet Knights additionally meet Penn State and UCLA in the first two years of the new scheduling model, playing host in 2024 before visiting both teams in 2025. Dates will be announced at a later time.”

Rutgers will open up the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 3 against Northwestern at SHI Stadium. Kick-off is set for noon and will be televised on CBS.