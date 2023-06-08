Big Ten announces Rutgers Football's 2024-25 schedules
The Big Ten announced its scheduling model and opponents for the 2024-25 seasons. With it also came the introduction of rivals.
Rutgers’ opponents are as follows:
2024 Big Ten Opponents
Home: Illinois
Home: Iowa
Home: Michigan
Home: Penn State
Home: UCLA
Away: Maryland
Away: Michigan State
Away: Minnesota
Away: Ohio State
2025 Big Ten Opponents
Home: Maryland
Home: Purdue
Home: USC
Home: Wisconsin
Away: Indiana
Away: Nebraska
Away: Northwestern
Away: Penn State
Away: UCLA
“Rutgers football learned its 2024 and 2025 Big Ten opponents in a release posted by the conference office Thursday,” the league said in a statement. “The league is eliminating divisions and the Scarlet Knights will face each of the other 15 opponents at least once over the two-year span. The 2024 slate features five home conference games.”
The statement continued.
“The schedule includes facing new members UCLA and USC for the first time in program history,” it said. “The listing also presents 11 protected matchups across the Big Ten, including Rutgers-Maryland. The Scarlet Knights additionally meet Penn State and UCLA in the first two years of the new scheduling model, playing host in 2024 before visiting both teams in 2025. Dates will be announced at a later time.”
Rutgers will open up the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 3 against Northwestern at SHI Stadium. Kick-off is set for noon and will be televised on CBS.
