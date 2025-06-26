Analyzing Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey's NBA Draft fits in San Antonio, Utah

After well over 18 months of hype, speculation, and finally on-court brilliance, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are NBA-bound.

Both were selected in the top five of Wednesday's NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Harper reached his expected destination, with the San Antonio Spurs selecting him second overall. Bailey, on the other hand, saw a bit more uncertainty in the pre-draft process, but ultimately saw the Utah Jazz select him fifth. The Scarlet Knights became the 17th team to feature multiple top-five NBA Draft picks, but are also the first to miss the NCAA Tournament.

With Bailey and Harper's destinations set in stone, they each bring their own fit to rebuilding organizations.