{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 09:20:36 -0500') }}

Alabama Football assistant Butch Jones interested in Rutgers job

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

As Rutgers continues the struggle on the football field and the pressure continues to mount on Head Coach Chris Ash, Athletic Director Pat Hobbs and the Rutgers Administration may be forced to make...

