Rutgers Football continues to send out new offers this month, as they are reaching out to prospects both far and wide.

One of those new offers was class of 2026 four-star athlete Matt Sieg from Fort Cherry High School and he spoke with The Knight Report about the offer and more.

“Coach (Scott) Vallone came into school a few weeks ago and he told my coach that he would give me a call later in the week,” Sieg told TKR. “Coach (Greg) Schiano was on the call too, so it was great to get the offer from the head coach and to know how they feel about me.”