2026 Pennsylvania ATH Elias Coke commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football has landed their second commitment of the 2026 class today, as Harrisburg High School (PA) Three-Star athlete / wide receiver Elias Coke made his decision public today at a ceremony at his high school.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound athlete becomes the second recruit to commit to Rutgers in the 2026 cycle, joining fellow wide receiver Dyzier Carter out of Virginia. Coke has been to campus quite a few times already, visiting four times over the past two years.

Coke committed to the Scarlet Knights over his four other finalists - Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State. In addition to being a frequent visitor to Piscataway, Coke also visited Florida State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and UCF over the past year.

This past season as a junior, Coke finished with one carry for 11yds, 50 receptions for 968 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also plays defensive back for his high school team, where he had 47 tackles (33 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, and five interceptions.