2026 OL Logan Anthony Adds Rutgers Offer, Schedules Official Visit

Rutgers Football continues to send out new offers throughout the 2026 class, as Pennsylvania offensive lineman Logan Anthony becomes the latest in that trend.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive guard spoke us here at The Knight Report about his newest offer from the Scarlet Knights and already has a visit to campus in place.

“Coach (Greg) Schiano called me the other day and personally offered me,” Anthony told TKR. “It was pretty cool. He told me about what Rutgers stands for and thought I would align with their goals. He told me they need guys that work hard and I told him I’m the kid he’s looking for.”