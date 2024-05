Rutgers Football has already locked up eight total commitments n the class of 2025 and they are actively seeking their next one as they continue to send out offers this past week.

One of those new offers was 2025 Oconomowoc, Wisconsin tight end Emmett Bork and he spoke with The Knight Report shortly after receiving the news.

“It means a ton to receive an offer from Rutgers,” Bork told TKR. “They believe in me and believe I’m a great fit for the program. It is my first Big Ten offer and I already love the coaching staff and the program at Rutgers.”