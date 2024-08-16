2025 Rutgers Football commits in the updated Rivals state rankings
It's officially rankings update week for Rivals and we here at The Knight Report have you covered with all the updates on where Rutgers Football commits appear in the updated rankings.
Today we will take a look at the updated state rankings for each Rutgers Football commit in the 2025 class.
CONNECTICUT
No. 5 WR Jourdin Houston (Previously: No. 6)
FLORIDA
No. 79 OG Gerrick Gordon (Previously: NR)
GEORGIA
No. 46 DE Chase Linton (Previously: 68)
No. 71 CB Michael Clayton (Previously: 69)
MARYLAND
No. 12 OL Joshua Blackston (Previously: No. 12)
No. 25 WR Vernon Allen III (Previously: No. 25)
MICHIGAN
No. 12 OT N-Kye Wynn (Previously: 13)
NEW JERSEY
No. 7 APB John Forster (Previously: No. 5)
No. 11 ILB DJ McClary (Previously: No. 6)
No. 12 ILB Kamar Archie (Previously: No. 7)
No. 13 OT Jaelyne Matthews (Previously: No. 13)
No. 16 ATH Renick Dorilas (Previously: No. 14)
No. 18 WR Michael Thomas III (Previously: No 17)
No. 21 ATH Talibi Kaba (Previously: 18)
No. 25 WR Sah'nye Degraffenreidt (Previously: 23)
No. 40 OT Chris Vigna (Previously: NR)
NEW YORK
No. 14 DE Miron Gurman (Previously: NR)
NORTH CAROLINA
No. 16 ATH Steven Murray (Previously: 15)
No. 23 ILB Isaiah Deloatch (Previously: 25)
SOUTH CAROLINA
No. 13 CB Jakarrion Kenan (Previously: 12)
WASHINGTON DC
No. 3 S Tariq Hayer (Previously: No. 3)
