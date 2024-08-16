PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2025 Rutgers Football commits in the updated Rivals state rankings

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

It's officially rankings update week for Rivals and we here at The Knight Report have you covered with all the updates on where Rutgers Football commits appear in the updated rankings.

Today we will take a look at the updated state rankings for each Rutgers Football commit in the 2025 class.

CONNECTICUT

No. 5 WR Jourdin Houston (Previously: No. 6)

FLORIDA

No. 79 OG Gerrick Gordon (Previously: NR)

GEORGIA

No. 46 DE Chase Linton (Previously: 68)

No. 71 CB Michael Clayton (Previously: 69)

MARYLAND

No. 12 OL Joshua Blackston (Previously: No. 12)

No. 25 WR Vernon Allen III (Previously: No. 25)

MICHIGAN

No. 12 OT N-Kye Wynn (Previously: 13)

NEW JERSEY

No. 7 APB John Forster (Previously: No. 5)

No. 11 ILB DJ McClary (Previously: No. 6)

No. 12 ILB Kamar Archie (Previously: No. 7)

No. 13 OT Jaelyne Matthews (Previously: No. 13)

No. 16 ATH Renick Dorilas (Previously: No. 14)

No. 18 WR Michael Thomas III (Previously: No 17)

No. 21 ATH Talibi Kaba (Previously: 18)

No. 25 WR Sah'nye Degraffenreidt (Previously: 23)

No. 40 OT Chris Vigna (Previously: NR)

NEW YORK

No. 14 DE Miron Gurman (Previously: NR)

NORTH CAROLINA

No. 16 ATH Steven Murray (Previously: 15)

No. 23 ILB Isaiah Deloatch (Previously: 25)

SOUTH CAROLINA

No. 13 CB Jakarrion Kenan (Previously: 12)

WASHINGTON DC

No. 3 S Tariq Hayer (Previously: No. 3)

