The 2024 Rutgers Baseball season is less than a week away from the start of their season and the Scarlet Knights coming off a solid 2023 season in which they had a record of 33-23. Now before the season starts, The Knight Report is previewing the entire 2024 team as we go position by position and next up we take a look at the middle infielders.

SS JOSH KURODA-GRAUER

Junior shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer comes into his third season with a chance to be one of the best shortstops in college baseball. D1 Baseball ranks Kuroda-Grauer as the eleventh-ranked shortstop heading into this season. In his sophomore season, Kuroda-Grauer played and started in 56 games. Kuroda-Grauer slashed .298/.393/.487 with 68 hits, fifteen doubles, five triples, six home runs, 31 RBIs, 27 walks, and a .880 OPS. He also swiped 13 bags last season and was named Cape Cod Playoffs MVP. Kuroda-Grauer is looking to have a big season and could even be an early-round draft pick this summer. With his bat and speed, Kuroda-Grauer can end up being a Top 100 prospect by the end of the season.

2B CAMERON LOVE

With Tony Santa Maria out with injury, Love stepped and started for the Rutgers Scarlet Knight. Love had a productive junior season and is looking to build that season and continue to improve for his senior season. During the 2022 season, Love played in 52 games and made 51 starts. Love slashed .279/.344/.358 with 54 hits, ten doubles, two home runs, 33 RBIs, 20 walks, 25 runs scored, and a .702 OPS. Besides his bat-to-ball skills, Love was a plus defensive second baseman and will look to continue being one of Rutgers's best defensive players. Love will have some competition at second base for this season.

2B/SS JOHNNY VOLPE

One of the biggest additions Rutgers made this past offseason was the addition of Johnny Volpe from the Transfer Portal. Volpe was a graduate transfer from Rider University and was one of their most productive hitters. In his final season at Rider, Volpe played in 56 games. Volpe slashed .298/.381/.392 with 70 hits, twelve doubles, two triples, two home runs, 34 RBIs, nineteen stolen bases, 26 walks, and a .772 OPS. Volpe is a legit candidate to start at second base for the Scarlet Knights. Volpe was very productive for Rider and could do the same thing for Rutgers. Volpe is a good contact hitter who can play well defensively at second base and shortstop. Volpe provides much-needed depth up the middle.

2B/SS PABLO SANTOS