The 2024 Rutgers Baseball season is less than a week away from the start of their season and the Scarlet Knights coming off a solid 2023 season in which they had a record of 33-23. Now before the season starts, The Knight Report is previewing the entire 2024 team as we go position by position and next up we take a look at the corner infielders.

1B JORDAN SWEENEY

Senior first baseman Jordan Sweeney is playing his last season of collegiate baseball and could provide some power for the Scarlet Knights. Sweeney has been solid and might have a breakout season in his last season. During the 2023 season, Sweeney played in 56 games. Sweeney slashed .267/.352/.426 with 54 hits, nine doubles, seven home runs, 39 RBIs, 22 walks, and 43 runs scored. He was also named to the Big Ten All-Academic team. Sweeney will likely hit near the heart of the order for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers does have some power in their lineup and Sweeney has enough power to be one of their leaders in extra-base hits.

3B TONY SANTA MARIA

After missing most of the 2023 season due to injury, Tony Santa Maria is back and ready to be one of the leaders in the Rutgers lineup. Having Santa Maria back in the lineup will help provide a spark and length to their lineup. During the 2022 season, Santa Maria played and started in 59 games. Santa Maria slashed .303/.402/.540 with 69 hits, sixteen doubles, four triples, ten home runs, 69 RBIs, 27 walks, and a .942 OPS. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights offense will likely place Santa Maria near the top of their order. The former Iona transfer was one of the best infielders in the Big Ten in 2022 and his bat was missed last season.

1B/3B ISAIAH PINKNEY

After hardly playing last season, sophomore corner infielder Isaiah Pinkney might have a larger role this season. The New Jersey native is competing for the backup first base spot and could be the Rutgers first baseman of the future. As a freshman, Pinkney only played in three games and had two plate appearances including one walk. Over the summer, Pinkney played for the Westfield Starfires in the Futures Collegiate League. He batted .200 with thirteen hits, four doubles, one home run, and ten runs scored. Pinkney continues to develop as a hitter but can make an impact with his defensive versatility. Pinkney is a good glove and can play either corner infielder position which provides some flexibility.

1B TY DOUCETTE

Another highly touted Canadian prospect who has made his way to Rutgers is freshman first baseman, Ty Doucette. The Canadian left-handed hitting infielder was originally committed to Oregon State before flipping and signing with Rutgers. On Perfect Game, Doucette was a Top 500-ranked prospect and the 34th-ranked first baseman in his class. Doucette was also the fifteenth-ranked prospect and the #1 ranked first baseman in Canada. Doucette is a power-hitting first baseman who can compete for some playing time at first base or DH. He was a member of the Canadian Junior National Team and teammates with Hugh Pinkney. Doucette could make an immediate impact for Rutgers this season.

INF NICK TOMASETTO