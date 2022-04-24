 2024 Maryland DL Dominic Nichols details Rutgers Football offer
2024 Maryland DL Dominic Nichols details Rutgers Football offer

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Rutgers sent out an offer in the DMV earlier this month to 2024 Oakdale (MD) defensive lineman Dominic Nichols.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder now holds six offers with Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, Toledo and Virginia Tech making up the other five.

Nichols spoke about the conversation with head coach Greg Schiano and the positive impression he already has.

“It was so cool,” he told The Knight Report. “Coach Schiano asked me what FTC meant to me and then he offered me. He’s a really cool coach and he has really turned that program around.”

