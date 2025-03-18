2024-25 Rivals All-Big Ten Conference Basketball Teams

With the 2024-25 men's basketball regular season complete, it is time for some postseason awards. For the third straight season our network got together, as all our Big Ten affiliated sites on the Rivals Network have teamed up as each of have collectively voted on our own All-Big Ten Conference teams. With that being said, here are the results of the balloting.

RIVALS ALL-BIG TEN FIRST TEAM REGARDLESS OF POSITION POSITION PLAYER SCHOOL Guard Braden Smith Purdue Boilermakers Guard John Tonje Wisconsin Badgers Guard Brice Williams Nebraska Cornhuskers Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn Purdue Boilermakers Center Derik Queen Maryland Terrapins

Smith and Tone were the only unanimous All-First Team selections this year, while Kaufman-Renn was All-First Team pick on all, but one ballots. Williams and Queen were able to grab the last two spots. Each player got three points for a First-Team vote, two for Second-Team, and one for Third-Team.

RIVALS ALL-BIG TEN SECOND TEAM REGARDLESS OF POSITION POSITION PLAYER SCHOOL Forward Nick Martinelli Northwestern Wildcats Center Vladislav Goldin Michigan Wolverines Center Danny Wolf Michigan Wolverines Guard Bruce Thornton Ohio State Buckeyes Forward Dawson Garcia Minnesota Golden Gophers

Martinelli was just one point shy of making the first team in this one, so he's the first slotted above. Goldin and Wolf got their share of first team votes, but several others had them lower ranging from second team to even some ballots not featuring one or the other. Garcia received two first team votes, but the rest were a bit scattered.

RIVALS ALL-BIG TEN THIRD TEAM REGARDLESS OF POSITION POSITION PLAYER SCHOOL Guard Jase Richardson Michigan State Spartans Guard Kasparas Jakucionis Illinois Fighting Illini Guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie Maryland Terrapins Guard Dylan Harper Rutgers Scarlet Knights Center Nate Bittle Oregon Ducks

None of these guys were close to making the second team in total points, but there was a solid gap between these five and the other 11 players who received at least one or more votes. Honorable Mention (Player Received at least one vote): Ace Baldwin Jr., Ace Bailey, Jaden Akins, Julian Reese, John Blackwell, Peyton Sandfort, Desmond Claude, Josh Dix, Jackson Shlestad, Brooks Barnhizer, and Eric Dailey Jr.

RIVALS ALL-BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

A nearly unanimous decision here, Purdue guard Braden Smith walked away with the Big Ten Player of the Year honor after averaging averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, while also shooting 43.5% from the field, 38.4% from three and 85.2% from the free throw line. Smith's teammate, Trey Kaufman-Renn received the only other lone vote for the honor.

RIVALS ALL-BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR: TOM IZZO

(Photo by Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The long time Big Ten veteran, Izzo was able to muster up quite the season finishing 27-6 (17-3) on the year and earned his program a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Other coaches who received votes were Michigan's Dusty May and Maryland's Kevin WIllard.

RIVALS ALL-BIG TEN DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

This was a tight race here, as five different players received votes for the honor, but Baldwin was able to walk away with the award this season. The senior guard averaged a conference high 2.4 steals per game and was able to stop about any guard that dared to test him this season. Others who received votes were Jaden Akins, Julian Reese, Kobe Johnson, and Nate Bittle.

RIVALS ALL-BIG TEN SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR