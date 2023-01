Rutgers Basketball recently played host to one of their top big man targets as 2023 Colorado Prep forward Baye Ndongo made the trip over to campus for an unofficial visit.

Ndongo is listed as a 6-foot-8, 220-pound power forward and recently included Rutgers in his top five list of schools along with the likes of Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska and San Diego.

Not too long after the trip to campus, Ndongo spoke with us here at TKR to recap the trip.

“It went really good,” Ndongo told TKR. “I like all of the coaching staff. They are honest with me and I like how they coach the players. Also they want to help me acheive my goals.”