Despite losing Cam Spencer and Paul Mulcahy to the transfer portal, one could argue there is no position deeper for Rutgers Basketball in 2023-24 than guard. Not only do the Scarlet Knights welcome back Derek Simpson for his sophomore year, but they also welcome in newcomers Noah Fernandes, Gavin Griffiths, Jamichael Davis, and Austin Williams.

Transferring to Rutgers on April 13, Fernandes brings veteran leadership with him as he enters his fifth and final season in college basketball. Fernandes spent three seasons at UMass (one with Wichita St.) and is coming off a campaign where he averaged 13.4 points per game and shot a career-high 48 percent despite being limited to 11 games due to injury. He also shot 45.2 percent from three and dished out 4.1 assists per game. Fernandes is also no stranger to Rutgers considering he nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer back on Nov. 21, 2021, to give UMass a shocking 85-83 victory over the Scarlet Knights. Fernandes will likely come into the season as Rutgers’ starting point guard and a player who will have the ball in his hands more often than not as he looks to conduct its new-look offense.

Whether he starts the season as a starter or a bench player, Simpson will likely play a pivotal role for the Scarlet Knights considering an up-tempo offense feels like it is tailor-made for the Mount Laurel native. Simpson played in all 34 games for the Scarlet Knights last season and averaged 7.1 points per game to go along with 50 assists and 26 steals. He also made six starts and averaged 20.1 minutes per game. In addition, Simpson gave Scarlet Knights fans a glimpse into what they can expect in 2023-24 as he finished the season averaging 13.7 points in six games. He also set a career-high 19 points in their 88-86 NIT Tournament loss to Hofstra.

The Scarlet Knights welcome two true freshmen, Gavin Griffiths and Jamichael Davis, who might differ in playing styles but will look to have an immediate impact on the team. As the 23rd-ranked recruit nationally by Rivals, Griffiths enters the program as the highest-ranked prospect of the Steve Pikiell era and the second-highest in Rutgers’ modern era. He is also the top-ranked recruit out of Connecticut and a player the Scarlet Knights will look to fill the void Spencer left behind. While it is tough to expect Griffiths to step onto the court and become Rutgers’ leading-scorer overnight, he has the type of shooting ability that should drive opposing teams (and fanbases) crazy once he becomes acclimated to the collegiate game. Although there will likely be some growing pains along the way, it is hard not to be excited to see what Griffiths has to offer this season and what he will become once he reaches his full potential. While Griffiths offers the scoring tenacity that should rile the scarlet faithful up, Davis is the type of player whose impact will likely not be shown in the box score. In true Pikiell fashion, Davis is somebody who gives it his all on the defensive end and is drawn to his defender almost like a moth to a flame.

Davis is coming off a season at McEachern where he averaged 22 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 20 games. He also added 2.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game and was awarded first-team all-region. Prior to that, he averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds per game at Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe while shooting over 60 percent from the field. It will likely take some time for Davis to develop an offensive side to his game, but assuming he does there is no telling how high his ceiling could be.