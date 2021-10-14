Rutgers 2022 defensive back commit Thomas Amankwaa is having a great senior season.

It’s predominately why he was offered by the Scarlet Knights, but it also has Hillsborough at 6-0 and is what's making his final year of high school football on the gridiron even sweeter.

What has contributed to it?

“It’s our bond,” Amankwaa told The Knight Report. “I’ve been playing with these guys since I was in third grade. We knew that it would be a good team once we came to high school. Our defense is good and the coaching is great. We’re all athletes and we all can do a lot of things.”

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE.