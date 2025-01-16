Rutgers Basketball stuns Nebraska on the road with three-point barrage

If any two teams in the Big Ten know how impactful playing on their home court is, it would be Rutgers and Nebraska. At Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Scarlet Knights outlasted the Cornhuskers 85-82 in a high-scoring, back-and-forth game.
Rutgers became the first unranked team - and the first Big Ten team - to win at Pinnacle Bank Arena since February 28th, 2023, when Michigan State took down Nebraska 80-67, and the first team since Creighton in December of 2023. The Cornhuskers' 20-game home winning streak has come to an end.
The win means even more for Rutgers, with its season close to rebounding after back-to-back wins including its first true road win.
The Scarlet Knights had one of their most efficient offensive performances of the season against a usually-stout Cornhusker defense, consistently taking advantage of Nebraska's pressure with crisp passing and its best three-point performance of the season.
Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper were the engines of the offense yet again as they continued to expand their offensive games. Bailey in particular took a leap with his passing, using his length and height to find teammates over the Cornhuskers' defense. Bailey finished with another double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Harper took over late, scoring 21 points while spurring the late run that ultimately won the game. Fellow freshman Dylan Grant in his second career start had his breakout game, becoming the third Scarlet Knight in double-figures with 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting including making his first six shots from the floor.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
Similarly to each of the Scarlet Knights' past five games in Big Ten play, they came out of the gate slow, allowing Nebraska to jump out to a quick lead.
Much like Monday's win over UCLA, however, Rutgers struck back quickly and made it a game.
Rutgers appeared to have a much clearer offensive gameplan, using the Cornhuskers' defense against them with plenty of ball reversals to set up open threes. The Scarlet Knights took advantage, hitting five of their 11 attempts from beyond the arc.
The Cornhuskers continued to battle at the rim and on the boards, staying in the game with some timely shots by Juwan Gary and getting to the rim. Rutgers took a 40-37 lead after a Bailey three with four seconds left in the first half to head into the locker room with some momentum.
While the star freshmen led the way, the Scarlet Knights got key contributions from elsewhere. Zach Martini came off the bench and hit three huge threes, finishing with 11 points. Emmanuel Ogbole provided big bench minutes as well, with 11 rebounds and providing a lot of pressure on the rim on the defensive end.
The game came down to the wire with constant back-and-forth runs, one that Rutgers came out on the right end of. Harper helped spark a 9-0 run that gave the Scarlet Knights an 81-76 lead, one they ultimately would not relinquish.
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME
Ace Bailey hits the contested three to give Rutgers the lead heading into halftime.
UP NEXT?
The Scarlet Knights head back to the East Coast but remain on the road for their next game, heading to State College to play at Penn State on Monday night. The game will tip off at 6:30pm EST and will be streamed on Peacock, with radio broadcasts available on WFAN and WRSU.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board