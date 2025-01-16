Rutgers Basketball stuns Nebraska on the road with three-point barrage

If any two teams in the Big Ten know how impactful playing on their home court is, it would be Rutgers and Nebraska. At Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Scarlet Knights outlasted the Cornhuskers 85-82 in a high-scoring, back-and-forth game.

Rutgers became the first unranked team - and the first Big Ten team - to win at Pinnacle Bank Arena since February 28th, 2023, when Michigan State took down Nebraska 80-67, and the first team since Creighton in December of 2023. The Cornhuskers' 20-game home winning streak has come to an end.

The win means even more for Rutgers, with its season close to rebounding after back-to-back wins including its first true road win.

The Scarlet Knights had one of their most efficient offensive performances of the season against a usually-stout Cornhusker defense, consistently taking advantage of Nebraska's pressure with crisp passing and its best three-point performance of the season.

Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper were the engines of the offense yet again as they continued to expand their offensive games. Bailey in particular took a leap with his passing, using his length and height to find teammates over the Cornhuskers' defense. Bailey finished with another double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Harper took over late, scoring 21 points while spurring the late run that ultimately won the game. Fellow freshman Dylan Grant in his second career start had his breakout game, becoming the third Scarlet Knight in double-figures with 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting including making his first six shots from the floor.