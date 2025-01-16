Advertisement
Published Jan 16, 2025
Rutgers Basketball Hits Road For Thursday Game Versus Nebraska
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Rutgers Basketball is back home once again tonight, as they welcome the UCLA Bruins to town for a Monday night showdown between two Big Ten programs.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: FS1

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

WHEN: Thursday at 9:00pm ET

WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,998) -- Lincoln, Nebraska

SPREAD: Nebraska -8.5pts || Over / Under at 146.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

86

85

76

92

Nebraska

45

40

41

38

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 NEBRASKA RECORD: 12-4 (2-3) / Notable wins versus UCLA (38), Creighton (51), and Oregon State (58).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 21st time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Nebraska leading the series 11-9. The team's split last season's series, winning one game a piece, however Rutgers is winners in three of the past five.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

