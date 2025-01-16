Rutgers Basketball Hits Road For Thursday Game Versus Nebraska

Rutgers Basketball is back home once again tonight, as they welcome the UCLA Bruins to town for a Monday night showdown between two Big Ten programs.
Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: FS1
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
WHEN: Thursday at 9:00pm ET
WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,998) -- Lincoln, Nebraska
SPREAD: Nebraska -8.5pts || Over / Under at 146.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 NEBRASKA RECORD: 12-4 (2-3) / Notable wins versus UCLA (38), Creighton (51), and Oregon State (58).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 21st time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Nebraska leading the series 11-9. The team's split last season's series, winning one game a piece, however Rutgers is winners in three of the past five.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board