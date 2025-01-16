Rutgers Football adds Penn State Transfer Defensive Back Cam Miller

Rutgers Football has added a Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Penn State cornerback Cam Miller has announced his commitment to the program via social media.
Miller is listed at 6-foot, 183-pound defensive back prospect and hails from Fernandina Beach, Florida, where he played his high school ball at Trinity Christian Academy, the same school as former Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington.
Out of high school, Miller was ranked a 5.7, Three-Star prospect from
and chose the Nittany Lions over offers Air Force, Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Rutgers, South Carolina, UCF, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.
Miller appeared in 40 games and made five starts for the Nittany Lions over the past three seasons. This past season as a true junior, Miller finished with 27 tackles (17 solo), four tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and five pass deflections. He posted a 70.0 PFF grade that ranked him 390th out of 848 qualifying cornerbacks.
Miller will have one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.
