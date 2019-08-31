Thank you to all who believed in me enough to extend a scholarship offer. One program has hit home to me on every level and I’m excited to announce my commitment to Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/6VYQetRi69

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward made the news official today on Twitter and becomes the first member of the Rutgers Hoops 2020 recruiting class.

Northwest Guilford (NC) forward Dean Reiber has announced his decision to commit to the Rutgers Hoops program today.

Reiber received his scholarship from Rutgers back in the summer and almost immediately took a visit to campus in June.

“I was super excited when I got the offer because my grandpa went there. Coach [Steve] Pikiell is treating me really well and I like him a lot as a coach. I was excited for it. I took an official visit to back in June and loved it. The food was amazing, the campus was because--I liked it a lot.”

Reiber is the first verbal commitment in the class of 2020 for Rutgers, in what is expected to become a three to four player recruiting class.

Stay tuned right here on The Knight Report for more Reiber's commitment and other 2020 Rutgers Hoops targets.