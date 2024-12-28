Advertisement
Published Dec 28, 2024
Rutgers Football players in Postseason College Football All-Star Games
Rutgers Football is set to lose quite a few veterans this offseason to graduation, as a lot of key contributors have exhausted their eligibility.

However despite the regular season and the bowl game being done and over with, some of the guys have been selected to one or more of the College Football All-Star games, as they hope to impress NFL scouts from all across the league.

With that being said, here's a list of which Scarlet Knights have been selected to participate in those college all-star games.

HULA BOWL (ORLANDO, FLORIDA)

DATE: January 11th, 2025

TV / TIME: CBS Sports Network || 12:00pm ET

LOCATION: UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

PLAYERS IN THE GAME....

EAST-WEST SHRINE BOWL (DALLAS, TEXAS)

DATE: January 30th, 2025

TV / TIME: NFL Network || 8:00pm ET

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

PLAYERS IN THE GAME....

REESE'S SENIOR BOWL (MOBILE, ALABAMA)

DATE: February 1st, 2025

TV / TIME: NFL Network || 2:30pm ET

LOCATION: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile Alabama

PLAYERS IN THE GAME....

--------------------------------------------------------------

