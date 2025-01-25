2026 Four-Star South Carolina RB Jaylen McGill commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football has landed their fourth commitment of the 2026 class and second Four-Star of the class today as Mountain View Prep School (SC) running back Jaylen McGill made his decision public today following a visit.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound tailback becomes the fourth recruit to commit for the Scarlet Knights in the 2026 cycle, joining wide receiver Dyzier Carter out of Virginia, wide receiver Elias Coke and edge rusher Wydeek Collier, both of whom hail from Pennsylvania.

McGill committed to the Scarlet Knights over 21 other offers from programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia Tech and several others.

The trip to campus this weekend was McGill's third trip to campus since last July, as he was with the staff for the BBQ event in late July, attended the Blackout game versus Washington in September and took the trip to Madison Square Garden with other recruits to watch the basketball program against Michigan State. He also recently hosted Head Coach Greg Schiano at his high school, while also having RBs coach Damiere Shaw and Assistant RBs coach Steve Thames for in-home visit recently as well.

As a high school junior, McGill rushed for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 total carries, which was also good for 10.2 yards per carry. On top of that, he hauled in 22 receptions for 379 yards and another seven scores.