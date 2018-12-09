2020 DeMatha Catholic OT talks first offer from Scarlet Knights
The Scarlet Knights are the first to offer DeMatha Catholic (MD) offensive tackle Dwayne Allick Jr. after his standout junior campaign. The 6-foot-3, 284-pounder made first-team all WCAC competing ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news