Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 DeMatha Catholic OT talks first offer from Scarlet Knights

Umjodlqzwjyasdejncse
Twitter
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Staff Writer

The Scarlet Knights are the first to offer DeMatha Catholic (MD) offensive tackle Dwayne Allick Jr. after his standout junior campaign. The 6-foot-3, 284-pounder made first-team all WCAC competing ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}