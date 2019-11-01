Any wrestling coach in the NCAA will tell you it is not easy to replace a national champion, but filling the void in one slot is doable. Attempting to replace two NCAA champions, along with two seniors is a completely different hurdle. However, it is a hurdle Rutgers wrestling must climb if they want to keep momentum trending upward after their program best season. Anthony Ashnault who was the 2019, 149-pound NCAA champion, will still be in the RAC on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons, but this time as a resident athlete and no longer a Rutgers Scarlet Knight. Nick Suriano is on a well-documented Olympic redshirt, and there is no timetable for his return as of yet. John Van Brill, who was a multiple time NCAA qualifier and a key member in the lineup, has graduated. And although Nick Gravina faced an injury-plagued career, his leadership was always felt, regardless if he was on the mat or not. The question for Rutgers wrestling now is who do they turn to, to fill these vacancies in their lineup and locker room? The answer is youth.



One of the top recruiting classes in the country is arriving on campus this fall, as we check in at No. 4 according to @FloWrestling.#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/I5GYsxSiMz — Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) May 15, 2019

The last several seasons of success were felt in recruiting as Rutgers complied a top five recruiting class in 2019. Unlike true freshman in the past, these rookies will be asked to take the mat starting day one. Even those who did not win starting spots in wrestle-offs must stay prepared on the bench, as they can be called upon at any point in this season. In addition, redshirt freshman who did not see time last season, will quickly be thrown to the wolves as starters, also. While discussing his team dynamic, Coach Scott Goodale said, “As far as our team right now, you can expect going forward here, you could expect a whole lot of youth, mixed with a lot of veterans”, at Rutgers wrestling media day. Despite having some upperclassmen on the team, that does not mean fans should expect an experienced lineup. “The recruiting class is well documented”, Goodale said about the 2019 recruiting class he and his staff put together. “At any point you’ll probably see five, six, seven freshman wrestling in a lineup”.

Jojo Aragona (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

One newcomer who is expected to make an impact right away is 141-pounder, Jojo Aragona. He was the number one wrestler in the nation at 138-pound his senior year, and was anticipated to compete for a starting role immediately. In his wrestle off, Aragona defeated 141-pound NCAA qualifier, Pete Lipari, to earn the right to wrestle Saturday in the season opener. In the 2018 – 19 season, Jojo Aragona was a common fixture at Rutgers wrestling matches, but as a spectator. This season, he will take the mat representing the Scarlet Knights. It is a dream coming to fruition that he could not be happier to fulfill. “It’ll be a different feel because I’m used to sitting in those stands, but I’m excited and I’m ready. (Opening day) cannot come soon enough. So, I am ready to wear that block “R”, and represent that team I’ve always wanted to be a part of”, Aragona said with a smile on his face. The tools at Rutgers have helped Jojo Aragona prepare for this opportunity. He is not shy about switching things up in the practice room. In fact, he embraces doing so. It is Aragona’s belief that the help within the four walls of the Rutgers wrestling room are what has helped his transition to the collegiate style. When asked about what has made the jump to college a smooth transition, Aragona’s answer was quite simple. “Using my resources”, said Aragona of his approach in his training and preparation. “Wrestling with Coach Pollard, Coach Donny, (Anthony) Ashnault, (Nick) Suriano. I touch and wrestle with everybody, whether it’s (Billy) Janzer, or Sammy (Alvarez), it doesn’t matter. I am trying to wrestle everybody because everyone has different styles, and wrestling with those different styles will help me evolve as a wrestler” Despite being a true freshman, Aragona expects success in his first season. His goals are lofty, but in his mind they are obtainable. “The goal is to be on the podium, that’s everyone’s goal”, Aragona said about his expectations for his first season. “But I work hard, and I am going to work harder than everyone to make sure that goal is achieved”.

Sammy Alvarez (right) (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

Jojo Aragona will not be the only true freshman to start on opening day this Saturday. NC State transfer, Sammy Alvarez, will be taking the mat at 133-pound for Rutgers wrestling. Alvarez was signed with NC State, but decided it was not the right fit during his first few weeks of summer school down in Raleigh, North Carolina. He made the last minute decision to come home, and he brings an excitement and style to this program that has the potential to electrify this young team. “I committed my junior year, and I think it was immature and a bit predetermined”, Alvarez said about his decision to go to NC State. “I was young, and the recruiting process was overwhelming”. But once he was down there to start his college career, something did not seem right. “I went down to NC State (in the summer), and just didn’t feel like it was the place for me. I think it’s a great place, I just think between the distance and the person I am, I just didn’t think it was right for me”. Alvarez took a blind leap of faith when he decided to come home to Rutgers. He did not give Rutgers a chance during the recruiting process. Alvarez did know some of the guys on the team, but was not familiar with the coaching staff, the facilities, the academics that Rutgers offered. Despite the fact of being unaware of all of those aspects, Sammy Alvarez had high expectations for Rutgers Universty. And so far, they have exceeded his vision. “Rutgers is more than what I was hoping for. I grew up around this team, whether it was competing with them or against them”, Alvarez stated. “But this place has exceeded my expectations between the facility, and the team, how close we are, how much the coaches care. When everything is collectively moving like that, I think great things happen”. The uncertainty of a new school raised concerns on Alvarez’s athletic abilities. Self-doubt began to set in prior to his arrival and adjustment. Thanks to his teammates and coaches, Sammy Alvarez knows that he is capable of doing great things in a Rutgers singlet. “I think most importantly it is proving to myself that I belong here. I’ve always pictured myself being at this level, but I don’t know if I believed that I belonged”, said regarding his lack of confidence coming into this transition. “Training with guys like Nick Suriano and Anthony Ashnault, these high caliber guys, and having coaches like Tyler Graff and Donny Pritzlaff has really reinforced my confidence in my ability”. Though Sammy Alvarez and Jojo Aragona will be making their collegiate debuts this weekend, they will not be alone. Redshirt freshmen and former backups will also fill in spots that were open due to graduation. Although some of these athletes have been on this team for a year or more, they have not yet had to wrestle in front of the roar of the RAC. Billy Janzer is one of those wrestlers who will be wrestling on the big stage for the first time on Saturday.

Billy Janzer (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

Janzer was the top redshirt for Rutgers wrestling in 2019. However, open tournaments do not give the same feel as thousands of spectators solely watching your match. This challenge may scare some people, but it certainly does not worry Billy Janzer. “I’m really excited – this is what I have been waiting for”, Billy Janzer said about his opportunity to be in the starting lineup this weekend. “Last year was weird (as a redshirt) because you’re on the team, but not really”, Janzer said regarding his redshirt season. “Last year I was one of those guys who just really wanted to wear the Rutgers singlet. So to do that this year, I am really excited”. Janzer will be apart of an upper-weight group that has been heavily criticized. Along with Matt Correnti and Christian Colucci, Janzer will be looking to end the stigma that Rutgers wrestling is not strong in the top part of their lineup. “Coming into this year we have solid upper-weights, and we’re tough and we can scrap”, Janzer said when asked about the struggles Rutgers wrestling has had up top in recent years. “We have no holes in our lineup, and no one is going to have an easy match against us”. The critiques are not something that goes unnoticed to Janzer, but he is ready to put an end to those comments. However, Janzer is not naive to the fact that this is something that must be shown, and not just talked about. “When they say our upperweights aren’t very good, I definitely take it personal, but that’s something we have to go prove”.

Joe Grello (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

These youngsters will not be alone as they head into battle this Saturday, and for the rest of the season moving forward. Though these upperclassmen do not have the accolades that last year’s senior group did, Goodale if confident in their leadership abilities, and what they have shown so far. “I think everybody has taken that role”, Goodale said when asked about who the leaders of this team are”. I think our upperclassmen have taken that role, and I think that’s always been the biggest thing”. There are a handful of veterans who will help lead the way, such as NCAA qualifiers Joe Grello and Matt Correnti. Correnti is a member of that aforementioned upper-weight stretch, where, individually, he took a lot of criticism. After a strong true freshman year and a NCAA tournament appearance, Matt Correnti took a redshirt year to grown into a heavyweight. Correnti, however, could not put on enough mass to be a proper-sized big man. The NCAA qualifier came back down to 197-pound, where he did not seem like his old self, and had trouble with being consistent in his performances. This spring, Matt Correnti went back to the drawing board, re-examining his training and his lifestyle. His self-reflection has changed his approach to wrestling, and it has not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff. “There is a total turnaround in Matt Correnti”, Coach Goodale said about his 197-pound starter. “I think you’re going to see a really big turnaround, who has had an awesome spring. He’s tired of being mediocre, as he puts it. There has been a whole change in his lifestyle and his perception of the sport in general”, Goodale praised about the former NJSIAA state champion. It will take Correnti, Aragona, Alavrez, Janzer, and everyone in between to carry on the success of the prior year. This season will be a total all-hands-on-deck type of year. Can this group of young impact players, mixed with some unproven leadership come together to make another great season for Rutgers wrestling? Fans will get their first glimpse of that answer this Saturday.