WR Shameen Jones a steady presence for Rutgers

"I mean, it's nice to have good personal stats, but we lost at the end of the day, so it's no real thing to gloat about. I couldn't do enough to get the team a win. Just got to keep getting better."

"I didn't really notice because I struggled early in the game," Jones said. "So I was kind of just like in my own head during the game.

After practice on Tuesday, Jones said he didn't even know, considering when he checked the stats right after the game he had 84 yards until they were fixed.

Jones tallied eight receptions for 109 yards, which was more than just the 75 yards he had in the previous five games. Jones also received plenty of targets -- 17 to be exact -- which was two head of the 15 he had prior to the contest this fall.

Shameen Jones came through for Rutgers in the Scarlet Knights' loss to a ranked Michigan State team this past Saturday.

Fellow wide receiver Bo Melton missed the whole game due to a shoulder injury, and Aron Cruickshank left in the second half and didn't return with ah shoulder issue also. But Jones, a redshirt senior with an extra year of eligibility left, came through and he knew he had to.

"Most definitely. I mean, it's just like anybody else that will be stepping in," Jones told TKR. "Some guy goes down it's next man up, keep chopping mentality. Everybody's ready for the big stage."

Quarterback Noah Vedral, who peppered Jones with passes all day long, said Jones is as consistent as they come.

"Shameen, he's a very consistent voice and it really steady guy," Vedral said. "Old, mature, dependable, quick, really good route runner. It's just a comfort point. You're like, Hey, we're gonna be able to go to this guy anytime we need him. He's gonna be there. He's gonna be ready for us at all times. We're really lucky to have him. He's been a great leader for some of our young guys getting ready and needing to step up these last couple weeks."

After three straight losses, the next step for the offense, per Jones, is to connect on the deep balls and home run plays.

"I feel like every game we're just like big one or two plays away from making a big difference," Jones said. "But those are the plays that we need to execute. Got to keep practicing everything. Once we can correct them, it'll come out better."

Compared to the year ago, the offense has flowed much better with more good plays than bad, but everybody is waiting for that great play.

"That's something that we really do need to work on getting that big plays that we just skip over most of the field," Jones said. "But that's something that we've been trying to keep repetitively just going over and going after it at practice. It'll get there."

This Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET, Rutgers faces Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. It will be the Scarlet Knights' first trip out there as a member of the Big Ten.

"They're very good. Very fundamentally sound," Jones said of the Wildcats. "I feel like it'd be a good competition. I feel like we're playing ourselves in a sense. It's whoever just wants it more."

--------------------------------------------------------------

