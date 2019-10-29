“A lot of hard work in the weight room and a lot of hard work on the field,” Washington said on what’s been the reason how he’s inserted himself into the lineup and making plays. “We go out every day with a certain mindset where we have to get better and we can't stay normal, we can stay at the same place.”

Washington started on Saturday and he’s done so the previous couple of games, too.

The true freshman wide receiver caught a career-high four passes for also a best 89 yards. He also recorded his first collegiate touchdown as he took a pass over the middle into the end zone from 51 yards out.

Big time 51yd touchdown pass from QB @johnnylangan2 to WR @ZayWash4 !! #Rutgers leads 28-21 with 12 mins left to go in the third. pic.twitter.com/99I7b21s2U

In the third quarter, Washington caught a pass (seen above) from quarterback Johnny Langan with open grass in front of him. Once he snagged the ball out of the air, he thought one thing.

“I had to get there,” he said. “I had to get to the end zone. It was a relief.”

Langan shared his thoughts on what he’s seen from the 6-foot-3, 198-pounder as well after the game.

“Isaiah, he's a heck of a player,” Langan said. “He's gonna keep making plays and he's going to be a great player for us down the road. Just really happy for him to get that first touchdown and it was a great day.”

This season, Washington has stepped up and has been consistent in terms of being able to get open and make things happen, especially down the field. He’s already earned the trust from the coaching staff.

“If you want to build a winning football team, you need guys like that on your team. He's a phenomenal competitor,” Rutgers interim head coach Nunzio Campanile said. “He's a great student of football. He loves football. He goes out and he makes plays. For a freshman in college, he is not scared. He's not timid and he loves to compete and he loves football. No matter what the situation or the score is, he comes to work every day, he comes to practice every day. That kid has a really bright future.”

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.