Battling the elements and a fiercely competitive conference opponent, the Scarlet Knights scored the only goal of the match as they took a tight, 1-0 victory playing through the aftermath of tropical storm Ophelia. On a slick, rain-soaked Yurcak Field, RU jumped out to an early lead within the first two minutes when Riley Tiernan’s corner kick fed Emily Mason, who fired it past Purdue goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr, giving Rutgers the early lead, 1-0, at 1:22 into the first half.

Despite the poor weather conditions, Rutgers kept up the attack, controlling play for the first 15 minutes before Purdue finally mustered a counterattack. Despite missing injured team captains Emma Misal and Becci Fluchel, the Scarlet Knights held off the efforts of the Boilermakers for the balance of the first half. One key reason for keeping Purdue off the board was the end-to-end play of Tiernan, who was omnipresent up and down the pitch, creating chances and stifling the efforts of the opponents to keep Rutgers with a one-goal advantage through the first 45 minutes. But as the second half began, the Boilermakers stepped up their efforts, keeping the Knights bottled up in their own third of the pitch, while creating scoring chances that necessitated athletic saves by goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer.

